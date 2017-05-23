Job loss with GM leaving the country

The car manufacturer, General Motors, said in an announcement that nearly 600 of their 1 500 workers will be retrenched by the end of the year when GM withdraws from the country.

The rest of the workers can be transferred to Isuzu Motors, who agreed to buy GM’s Struandale manufacturing plant.

The bigger problem exists for GM’s merchant network, which currently consists of 132 agencies, but Isuzu will reduce the number to only 90.

The Chevrolet name will disappear entirely from the market while negotiations are currently being conducted to maintain the Opel range.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

