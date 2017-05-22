Jeff Radebe in possible sex-twitter scandal

Jeff Radebe, a minister in the presidency, allegedly requested a significantly younger staff member to send him pictures of her private parts.

The allegations were made by a Sunday newspaper claiming that they know what they are talking about.

According to the report, Radebe has been involved with SMSs since 2014 with the 29-year-old member of his office. The staff member, after receiving the requests which became very personal, refused to communicate with Radebe and turned to the media with her complaint of sexual harassment.

She has since been suspended pending an investigation of alleged “provocative” behavior before Cyril Ramaphosa and Jacob Zuma.

Twitter had a busy day with sarcastic comments about the minister and his tastes.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News