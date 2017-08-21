Jacob Zuma Foundation ‘bankrupt’

The Jacob G Zuma Foundation could not fulfill their obligation to pay 30 students’ tuition fees for 2016.

Apparently, this is due to financial problems.

This briefly follows the announcement that free tertiary education will be available to most students from 2018.

It is not clear what happened to the money from the foundation that was supposed to be used for the students.

It is also not known whether the matter will be formally investigated.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

