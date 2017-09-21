It is dangerous to be a DG under Zuma’s rule

Gareth van Onselen - Image - Die Vryburger

Research shows that under the Jacob Zuma’s regime more than 216 directors-general were suspended, prosecuted or fired.

The average duration of a DG is 14 months, according to Gareth van Onselen, who did the research.

This is a reflection of the decline in the public sector of the country. However, it is also the case with ministers who come and go, since the quality of ministers who enter, causes instability in the cabinet and the country.

