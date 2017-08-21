Investigator acknowledged KFC incident was not racially driven

It looks like the real story behind the distorted media-hype about the so-called KFC incident is being revealed piece by piece.

During the bail hearing of the five white men who had already been vilified as racists by the media for threatening a black couple and apparently even gave a slap or two, the investigating officer in many statements had confirmed that it was not racially motivated. Nonetheless, adjudication officer Ravi Naidoo of the Sinoville police station opposed the men’s bail as racially motivated incidents is a priority and that people should remain in custody.

It appears that the Sinoville police station uses different criteria in matters where different races involved.

Mr. Nols Nolte, one of the accused’s attorneys, told Naidoo that it was no racial incident, but merely an incident where the complainant was black and the suspects were white. Naidoo, however, maintains that it is a racial incident because the complainants are black and the suspects are white.

The men, among other things, are facing charges of pointing a firearm, but it seems that Naidoo did not even investigate or confiscate the weapon. It appears to be a harmless BB gun.

Adv. Sas Erasmus, who appeared for another accused, asked Naidoo whether there were any facts to substantiate that the defendants shared the tweet of the Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula of a racist gang running around and assaulting blacks. Naidoo had to admit there was no evidence for it.

Apparently, the plaintiff in the case, Mr. Sono, was looking for trouble and appeared to be aggressive that he was asked by a security guard and his wife to get back in the car. Mrs. Sono apparently was the first to hit one of the white men with her fists.

Also, Naidoo had to admit that it did not sound racist.

Mr. Erasmus has seriously questioned the consistency of dealing with issues involving different races and refers to the incident where a white motorist was attacked with bricks by taxi drivers and was not even helped by metro police. No one was arrested in that racial assault.

