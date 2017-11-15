Illegal immigrants and crime

Die Vryburger

0
Illegal immigrants and crime

In a statement, the Gauteng police commissioner said that nearly 60% of violent crimes were committed by illegal immigrants. However, it appears only from the figures of those arrested, which means that the number may be even higher than taken into account that many crimes will never be solved or that anyone will be arrested.

The number of murders has risen to 4 101 in the 2016/17 financial year. He further acknowledged that the police did not “do well” to prevent rape and sexual assault.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger
South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Woman attacked in her flat, identikit released, Ki... Kimberley Police are requesting the community’s assistance with information regarding a male suspect that is wanted for allegedly attempting to rape a...
Man convicted for rape of mentally challenged woma... The relentless efforts of members of the Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit (FCS) and the Criminal Justice System in exercising...
Farmer assists police as 8 arrested with illegal f... In an effort to reduce the level of serious crimes, the police in Makwassie in collaboration with a member of the community arrested eight suspects ag...
7 arrested with R175k of sugar and 3 delivery vehi... To ensure that offenders are brought to justice, a joint crime intelligence driven operation was conducted yesterday in Nyanga to investigate a tip of...