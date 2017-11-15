Illegal immigrants and crime

In a statement, the Gauteng police commissioner said that nearly 60% of violent crimes were committed by illegal immigrants. However, it appears only from the figures of those arrested, which means that the number may be even higher than taken into account that many crimes will never be solved or that anyone will be arrested.

The number of murders has risen to 4 101 in the 2016/17 financial year. He further acknowledged that the police did not “do well” to prevent rape and sexual assault.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

