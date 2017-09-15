IEC officials in court

Die Vryburger

0
Judge Johan Kriegler - Image - Die Vryburger

Four officers of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) are facing charges of fraud.

This follows allegations that unregistered voters had voted in the 2106 election.

Allegations have been doing the rounds for years that all is not well with the IEC and the voting procedures that are followed. Judge Johan Kriegler, who was the first chairman of the IEC, compared years of the IEC’s procedures to that of a brothel.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

Related Post

 Taxi war in Pretoria The feud between rental car drivers and metered rental cars, also known as Uber rental cars, have led to three brand new rental cars in Pretoria being...
PIC’s CEO denies allegations that he has abu... Dan Matjila, the chief executive officer of the Public Investment Corporation, denied allegations that he had abused funds. This follows after being a...
Zuma admits that withdrawal of complaints was irra... After the ANC President Jacob Zuma and the National Prosecuting Authority approached the Appeals Court to appeal against the 2016 "spy tape recordings...
‘Load shedding’ for Free State towns Eskom has given notice of possible load shedding to various Free State municipalities. This follows on municipalities' default payments and the fac...