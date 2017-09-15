IEC officials in court

Four officers of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) are facing charges of fraud.

This follows allegations that unregistered voters had voted in the 2106 election.

Allegations have been doing the rounds for years that all is not well with the IEC and the voting procedures that are followed. Judge Johan Kriegler, who was the first chairman of the IEC, compared years of the IEC’s procedures to that of a brothel.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

