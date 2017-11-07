How SARS was captured. Interview with Jacques Pauw

I just listened to a brilliant interview that Eusebius McKaizer had with Jacques Pauw, writer of ” The President’s Keepers ”

It should be available on the radio station’s website and FB page.

Jacques elaborated how Kom Raid #783 had to capture SARS, simply because SARS was investigating him for not paying taxes. Kom Raid #783 did not at that stage submit tax returns for the first five years of his presidency and had a salary of R1 million a month from the Durban businessman Roy Moodley for the year before May 2009 and for the first four months of the Zuma783 presidency.

Jaques then gave some insights into an intelligence operation by the State Security Agency to remove the leadership of SARS at that time, people like Ivan Pillay, Johann van Loggerenberg, and others, and to replace them with Tom Moyane, a longtime friend of Zuma783.

This intelligence operation began with luring Johann van Loggerenberg into a honeytrap, using the blond attorney Belinda Walter, an SSA agent. She was actually a triple agent, also working for corrupt tobacco interests.

She made the complaint against Johann with SARS that eventually led to his downfall and the downfall of fellow SARS leaders at the time.

This intelligence operation could not have been successful without the climate being created in the media, and here the Sunday Times played a massive role, with them running a sensational series of articles for months They created the so-called ” rogue unit ” narrative while being fed by the State Security Agency.

Towards the end of the interview, Eusebius brought in Stefan Hofstatter of the Sunday Times and here it is where my blood pressure shot up, due to the absolute arrogance and hypocrisy displayed by Hofstatter.

Hofstetter, who wrote the Sunday Times ” rogue unit ” narrative together with Rob Rose, Mziliwikazi wa Afrika, and Piet Rampedi, absolutely tried to weasel himself out from responsibility. He tried to justify himself by saying he was not the lead writer. He kept insisting that some aspects of their reporting are true, despite the fact that both the Sunday Times as an institution and KPMG withdrew their stories as inaccurate. KPMG, of course, drew up a report which was used by Tom Moyane to get rid of Pillay, Johann van Loggerenberg, and 55 other senior SARS personnel.

And here you have Steffan Hofstatter dodging all responsibility for the tremendous damage caused.

Jacques also reminded Stefan Hofstatter that Stefan admitted to Jacques in an interview earlier in 2017 that at the time of writing the ” rogue unit ” stories, he, that is Stefan went through personal troubles, and ” sometimes did not recognize the stories that appeared in the Sunday Times to which his name was attached. ”

Shocking. Was Hofstatter on drugs?

Hofstatter sat there and did not deny that he said that to Jacques in the interview they had.

And then Hofstatter and company got international journalism awards for this fake news? In motivating all these awards, Hofstatter and company even said that their lives were threatened. I wonder by whom?

Hofstatter, you are a slimy character.

It was of course also the same Sunday Times crew who was even responsible for another significant fake news story, even with the Zuma cabal initiating it.

It was of course none other than the so-called ” hit squad ” story where the fake news squad alleged that General Johan Booysen led a ” hit squad ” at the Cato Manor Organized Crime Unit.

The reason why General Booysen was removed? He was investigating a Zuma783 crony Thoshan Panday, who is a business partner of Edward Zuma.

Opinion by Daniel Sutherland

