How many terrorists are in South Africa?

The possibility that South Africa has a significant number of terrorists in its bosom has once again raised eyebrows when the Hawks revealed that they found 15 different passports of South African “origin” on a suspicious terrorist.

Three years ago, The Vryburger reported that terrorist groups operate in South Africa and apparently also provide training programs for recruits that are later fully incorporated into movements such as Al-Kaïda and ISIS.

The suspect whose passports were found, and a member of the Al-Shabaab group, was not named.

Observers point out that suspicion still exists whereby terrorist groups are recruiting and training unemployed people in squatter camps, and in the face of persistent rumors that Al-Shabaab has training camps in squatter camps around the larger cities of the country.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News