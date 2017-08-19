How ADV Moipone Noko head of the NPA in KZN is protecting Zuma783 Corruption Cabal

Adv Moipone Noko captured the head of the NPA in KZN – more evidence how she is protecting the Zuma783 cabal.

Please make the time to read this. It is imperative. The Zuma783 cabal has woven a complex web of corruption in KZN, and Adv Moipone Noko was the one appointed by Zuma783 to protect Zuma783 in KZN and all Zuma783’s cronies.

THIS WOMAN IS NOTHING BUT A ZUMA783 BUTTOCK DEFENDER.

As I said it is a complicated web, but I will take you through it step by step. I will attach a recent FB post by Vanita Naidu and Genl Johan Booysen as well.

I must also refer back to the recent arrest by IPID of Colonel Rajen Aiyer, the chief accuser in the trumped up and the FALSE case against General Johan Booysen.

It was recently reported that Colonel Rajen Aiyer was arrested by IPID on charges of obstruction of justice and perjury after he trumped up a case against an innocent man in a robbery case.

Now I have read an FB post by Vanita Naidu that she has received information that Adv Moipone Noko is planning to withdraw charges against Colonel Rajen Aiyer, despite the fact that her deputy, Adv Selepe, has already given instructions for the case to proceed.

This unlawful step will presumably be taken by Noko to protect Colonel Rajen Aiyer so that he can continue to be the chief accuser in the trumped up and FALSE case against General Johan Booysen and almost 30 detectives from the erstwhile Cato Manor Organized Crime Unit, with two detectives who have passed away still on Shaun the Sheep’s charge sheet, Capt. Neville Eva and Capt. Vincent Auerbach.

A little bit of background on Noko is needed:

She has withdrawn charges against two former MEC members of the KZN Guptament, Mike Mbuyakhulu, and Peggy Nkonyeni in the large Gaston Savoi “Amigos ” fraud case.

She withdrew charges against Thoshan Panday and Colonel Navin Madhoe in the R60 million accommodation scam during the 2010 Soccer World Cup. Thoshan Panday and Colonel Navin Madhoe then tried to bribe General Johan Booysen with R2 million to make the case disappear. Genl Johan Booysen had Colonel Navin Madhoe arrested in a legal sting operation and arrested Colonel Navin Madhoe while Madhoe was placing the money in the boot of General Booysen’s car. Thoshan Panday was proved to be involved.

Noko withdrew these bribery charges against Panday and Madhoe as well.

Thoshan Panday was a business partner of Edward Zuma at the time, and while Crime Intelligence was investigating Thoshan Panday, he was caught on legal wiretap boasting that he is a Zuma783 money provider.

Moipone Noko is also protecting the suspended head of SAPS in KZN, Genl Mmamonye Ngobeni, against prosecution after she was caught out being in a corrupt relationship with Thoshan Panday. Panday paid for her husband’s birthday party, he is also a SAPS General.

Moipone Noko also withdrew all corruption charges against the famous kick back tenderpreneur doing business with the Durban municipality, Shawn Mpisane.

Here follows the post by Vanita Naidu now:

RED ALERT (feel free to share)

Coming up – 23rd August 2017

State vs. Colonel Rajen Aiyer

Will the KZNPA prosecute their prized State witness (in an unrelated case) or will they obstruct the course of justice by burying the evidence and withdrawing the case?

We already have leaked info from reliable sources that Advocate Moipone Noko has issued instructions for the case to be withdrawn.

Bear in mind, for Advocate Moipone Noko to issue instructions for the case to be withdrawn, she has to obviously be aware of what the IPID investigation uncovered. Therefore, she has to also be acutely aware of the character, credibility, reliability, and unlawful actions of Colonel Aiyer. Despite having this knowledge from hardcore evidence, will she obstruct the course of justice merely because the accused is a State witness in another high-profile case she clearly has an interest in?

Her instructions to have the case withdrawn is done purely with the intention of not wanting to compromise the other case she is in favor of prosecuting. A case in which she is now fully aware has question marks, more so now that the unlawful actions of the accused in the IPID.

The case has been exposed to her.

Will she, after having withdrawn the IPID case against the accused still feel she is justified in having him as a State witness in the Booysen/Cato Manor Detectives case?

Inevitably, her own integrity, principles, and lack of regards for the fact that her Deputy Adv Selepe had already accepted the case for the prosecution are now compromised. It is my view that it is incumbent upon the NPA to inform the defense of the Cato Manor case of all the new evidence they have now been presented with.

Having been silent and traumatized for a long period from all the devastating exposures of Colonel Aiyer’s unlawful actions and character, I take strong exception to the blatant fact that Adv Noko is disregarding the outcome of an investigation, which emanated from instructions from the highly esteemed Magistrate Anand Maharaj.

On behalf of the public and the many victims out there, we hope against better judgment Advocate Shaun Abrahams will intervene here and allow the course of justice to run without fear or favor.

My name is Vanita Naidu, AND I will no longer remain silent.

THE FOLLOWING IS A RECENT POST BY GENERAL JOHAN BOOYSEN:

Moipone Noko replaced Simpiwe Mhlotswa at the DPP office in KZN. Mhlotswa prosecuted Penny Ngoyeni ( then speaker of KZN Parliament) and Mike Mabuyakulu ( MEC for health KZN at the time) They were both charged with racketeering with businessman Gaston Savoi- in the Amigos case. This case fell under my supervision. Mhlotswa refused to withdraw charges against these two AND was in the process to apply for a warrant of arrest for another very prominent politician. Mhlotswa also had a run-in with Jiba, the then acting NDPP.

She wanted him to prosecute Cato Manor and me. She could not provide evidence to support the charges. (Mhlotswa filed an affidavit to this effect). Next Jiba replaces Mhlotswa with Noko. Within two weeks, Noko withdraws charges against Ngoyeni and Mabuyakulu. Three months later, she withdraws charges against Panday. At the time, she stated that although there is prima facie evidence against Panday, she is withdrawing the matter ‘in the interest of justice’…!

For her efforts, she is promoted permanently as DPP KZN. Noko is also a friend of a Mamonye Ngobeni whom I investigated with Panday. Noko refused to prosecute Ngobeni citing office politics as a reason. A few months later Noko signs an application to Shaun Abrahams to prosecute me for racketeering. I am currently litigating against Noko and Abrahams for authorizing my prosecution. In the application both Noko and Sello Maema (another member of the cabal) lied in documents to have me prosecuted. All this will be ventilated once the matter is heard in the High Court.

Opinion by Daniel Sutherland

