Home affairs are officially going to strike

The Department of Home Affairs, which is not really known for its functionality received a notice that staff will officially strike for two weeks after negotiations on overtime pay reached a stalemate.

The department has called on the relevant trade unions to cancel the strike as border posts will also be affected by strike action.

The fact that the strike is about overtime pay has raised questions in itself. The public is unaware that this department works longer hours. Doors are closed sooner rather than later, to the great frustration of the public who have complained about the department’s efficient service delivery.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News