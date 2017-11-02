HNP sent a congratulatory message to Austria’s chancellor

The leader of the HNP, Mr. Andries Breytenbach, sent a letter of congratulations to the new and young chancellor of Austria, Sebastian Kurz.

Mr. Breytenbach said in his letter that the HNP is a political party of Afrikaners, the Boers in South Africa, pursuing the goal of freedom and independence of the Boer Afrikaner people.

This freedom was lost in 1994 due to the hostile work of a traitor, FW de Klerk, who gave power to Nelson Mandela and his communist and terrorist movement, the ANC.

“We are delighted to note that you have the same nationalist and patriotic sentiments for Austria as we do for our beloved Afrikaners and therefore we are very pleased to hear of your success in the recent elections. We wish you all the best for your term as chancellor and power and God’s blessing.”

“We congratulate you especially on the firm attitude you took towards the New World Order and people in international monetary power. We share these feelings and fully support you.”

“May Austria become Europe’s imminent example where a nation does not allow it to be declared or tyrannized by popular missions and self-enriching powers.”

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

