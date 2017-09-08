Hlaudi Motsoeneng denies responsibility

The legal representative of the former head of the SABC, Hlaudi Motsoeneng, claims that Motsoeneng is not responsible for the costs associated with the resignation of eight journalists in 2016.

According to him, the assignment was given by former chief executive officer Jimi Matthews.

Advocate Hans van der Riet, who represents the trade union Bemawu, said it is clear that Motsoeneng made the decision and that the SABC is guilty of unacceptable conduct.

Judgment is reserved for the labor court, and journalists will know tomorrow who will have to pay the legal costs. The SABC has indicated that they are willing to contribute ten percent of the costs, but Motsoeneng and Matthews have to pay the balance of the costs from their own pocket.

