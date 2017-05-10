Heavier fines if blacks in South Africa are not empowered

The ANC Labor Minister, Mildred Oliphant, is considering asking Jacob Zuma to implement heavier penalties for companies that do not, according to her opinion, swiftly apply black empowerment.

This comes after the annual report of the commission was launched to look at equality in the workplace.

It claims that the majority of top management posts are still filled by white men at 69%, while Africans occupy 14.4% of those posts, with Indians at 4.9% and Coloreds at 3.4%.

Although labor experts have significant questions around the figures, it is enough for the minister to ask for higher penalties for institutions that remain white to her because the report shows the “painfully slow pace of transformation in South Africa, African labor market, and the lack of appetite for transformation.”

