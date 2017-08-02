Hawks still investigating Fifa scandal

The Hawks investigation into South Africa’s involvement in the Fifa football saga that started early in 2015, and in particular regarding the 2010 World Cup tournament in South Africa, is continuing.

A Hawks spokesman replied to a question from adv. Anton Alberts, chairman of the FF Plus, and said the Hawks were still waiting for information from their ‘peers’ into the investigation.

Adv. Alberts says it is evident and with reference to the American FBI who at that time acknowledged that they helped investigate.

America’s press attaché in South Africa, Ms. Cynthia Harvey, replied to a request of the FF Plus and said the investigation is addressed” at the highest level in America.

The FF Plus filed a complaint with the Hawks in 2015 after the US Attorney General issued a damning indictment of fraud involving South Africans.

The FF Plus asked in particular that an investigation should be conducted into the allegation that Danny Jordaan, head of the South African Football Association (Safa) at that time, and the newly elected mayor of the Nelson Mandela Bay metro, and the authorized unlawful payment after allegedly to ensure the tournament will be held in South Africa.

The role of former Safa boss Molefi Oliphant, who apparently wrote a letter to recommend that the money should be managed by former Fifa boss Jack Warner, forms part of the complaint.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News