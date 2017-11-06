Hawks probe Security minister for fraud

Die Vryburger

The new security minister, Bongani Bongo, is being investigated by the Hawks for alleged fraud and corruption.

The alleged corruption would have occurred in 2012 while Bongani head of the Legal Department was in the Human Resources Department in the Eastern Transvaal.

Bongo has just been appointed in place of David Mahlobo by Zuma in the 11th cabinet reshuffle.

An amount of R300 000 called a “payment” or compensation in a transaction involving three farms. The purchase price was R123 million.

Analysts now ask how many ministers will be appointed to just be “prosecuted” for fraud and theft, and why are they being investigated five years after the incident?

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

South Africa Today – South Africa News

