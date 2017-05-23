Gupta takeover of Eskom, Helen Zille called it way back in 2015

I refer to the latest Sunday Times report, and will then point out what Helen Zille said directly after the suspensions of the four Eskom executives in 2015.

DUDUZANE ZUMA FAKE INTELLIGENCE REPORT USED TO SUSPEND FOUR TOP ESKOM EXECUTIVES IN 2015

Quote from the Sunday Times of yesterday:

“President Jacob Zuma is said to have used a “devious” intelligence report compiled by Duduzane, his son, to effect the suspensions of four top Eskom executives in 2015.

The move paved the way for Brian Molefe’s first posting to Eskom as its CEO and came months after Gupta associate Salim Essa’s efforts to score Trillian’s first contract at the power utility had fallen flat.

Were Essa to have been successful, Trillian would have netted R400-million from Eskom.

A day after the suspensions were announced, the Gupta-owned Tegeta signed its first coal-supply contract with Eskom – an R400-million-a-year, 10-year deal at the company’s Brakfontein mine.

A National Treasury investigation has found that Eskom’s leadership ignored evidence that the coal from Brakfontein was out of specification, according to a draft report emanating from a review of the power utility’s coal supply agreements.

Duduzane holds shares in Gupta companies including Oakbay, which owns Tegeta.”

According to the Sunday Times, Zuma783 summoned the then Eskom chair Zola Tsotsi to his private residence in February 2015 and ordered Tsotsi to suspend the four Eskom executives.

Also present were Zuma783’s nyatsi Dudu Myeni – they have a son together, Thalente Myeni, who is a Prasa rail coach tender beneficiary, and one Nick Linell, who has done some work for Myeni before.

Subsequently to the suspensions of the four Eskom executives, three of them were given golden handshakes, and only one retained- Matshela Koko, who is on the Gupta payroll.

The suspensions opened the way for the Zupta cabal to bring in the Zupta cabal duo of Brian Molefe as CEO of Eskom and Anoj Singh as the CFO. The pair was brought over from Transnet where they also served as CEO and CFO respectively, and were also the hired Gupta stuurboys at Transnet to channel massive tenders the Gupta way.

This is what Helen Zille said back in 2015:

ZUMA MUST EXPLAIN ESKOM INTERVENTION -ZILLE. [ FIN 24 MARCH 26 2015 AT 21:25 ]

“The president’s personal intervention begs the question – what could his motives have been?” she said in a statement.

The answer perhaps lays in the fact that the suspensions “followed shortly after the Eskom executive’s attempts to appoint an audit committee to oversee procurement processes for major contracts.”

Zille said industry insiders believed this move “may have upset political interests benefiting from lucrative diesel and coal supply deals.”

She called on Zuma to explain exactly who’s interests he was protecting by intervening at Eskom.”

Helen Zille proven right, vindicated, hit the nail on the head. And that was before amaBhungane’s revelations of state capture of last week, as revealed on ewn.co.za

Zille said it back then.

Opinion by Daniel Sutherland

