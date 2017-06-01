Gupta emails cause chaos

A bid made on an oil concession in the Central African Republic (CAR) failed, but E-mails revealed ties of this company to Ben Ngubane of Eskom, and Salim Essa, who joined the Guptas.

E-mails show that, in 2013, Gade Oil and Gas (GOG) sought to acquire exploration rights in CAR using a $ 6 million “payment” from the brothers’ ranks. Ngubane and Salim Essa were at the time the two directors of GOG.

However, the bid failed, and Ngubane denied any involvement in the bid and claimed that he had just attended a meeting.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

