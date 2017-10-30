Government can not afford free education

The Heher Commission report of more than 700 pages on higher education has shown that free tertiary education is not feasible shortly.

The report leaked after it had already been placed on the desk of Jacob Zuma and he did not give it to his dismissed minister of higher education, Blade Nzimande.

Educationalists believe it is ridiculous that it costs a commission to come to this conclusion. The country is virtually bankrupt because of corruption and fraud while the country’s economy is in junk status.

Thousands of current students do not belong in tertiary institutions because of their inability to want to study and to perform.

Zuma initially promised that “everyone will be able to study for free.”

It is expected that students protest could break out again after the report’s findings became known.

