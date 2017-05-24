Gordhan takes gloves off

In a surprising assessment, former Minister of Finance, Pravin Gordhan, accused Eskom of state capture at the same time minister; Lynne Brown and Eskom’s Ben Ngubane arrived.

Gordhan, who is just an ordinary MP, and now serves on the Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises, with his first participation in the committee, he told Browne: “You are part of a group that wants to hijack Eskom so that a few people can benefit from it.”

According to Gordhan, Molefe’s reappointment by Browne is a pattern of appointment, resignation, retirement or non-retirement or retrenchment. Gordhan also called for a forensic investigation to be done on how and who makes decisions at Eskom, and finally appealed to the Board of Eskom to resign.

Gordhan has been appointed by the ANC to serve on the committee, and the fact that he is stepping on toes from Zuma friends it is expected that exciting developments are sure to follow. It is clear that Gordhan is still a stone in Zuma’s shoe.

Lynne Brown has in the meantime accepted the court ruling in which Molefe’s reappointment is set aside.

