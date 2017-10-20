Gigaba involved in investigation against corruption

Academics who investigated the state capture warned parliamentarians that the level of fraud is worrying and law enforcement agencies are advised to act urgently against offenders.

Prof. Anton Eberhard of UK advised the portfolio committee to call Ministers Malusi Gigaba (Finance) and Lynne Brown (Public Enterprises) to explain problems within Eskom.

According to Eberhard, large-scale fraud and theft have occurred at Eskom over the past six years.

Meanwhile, Brian Dames, Eskom’s former chief executive officer, acknowledged that Minister Malusi Gigaba’s adviser, Siyabonga Mahlangu, arranged an appointment for him with “certain” people. However, ladies left the meeting and were very “angry” about the agenda that was on the table as there would be pressure on him to award coal contracts to the Guptas.

Gigaba’s role in the state capture is becoming increasingly sinister while he is the man who manages the country’s finances.

