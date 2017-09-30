Woman stabbed multiple times in Cosmo, Johannesburg

Woman stabbed in Cosmo, Johannesburg.

A woman was left critically injured this morning after she was stabbed multiple times in her residence in Cosmo, Johannesburg.

ER24 paramedics were called to the scene by Life Healthcare.

Paramedics arrived on the scene at 01h30, paramedics found the woman lying in the doorway of the residence.
The woman was assessed and found to have sustained numerous stab wounds and was in a critical condition.

Paramedics treated the woman and immediately transported her to Life Fourways Hospital for urgent treatment.
Local authorities were on the scene to investigate the exact cause of the incident.

