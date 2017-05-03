Two suspects arrested for illegal mining

On 3 May 2017 at approximately 09:00, two males aged 23 and 27 years, were arrested for conducting illegal mining activities and for the possession of substances that are suspected to be gold bearing material.

It is alleged that the SAPS members received a tip off from a concerned member of the community. Suspicious activities were noticed at a plot near an informal settlement in Tarlton. They acted on this information which resulted in the arrest of the two males.

Machinery suspected to be used in this illegal mining activities were also confiscated.

The estimated street value of the recovered machinery is R40 000.

Both suspects are expected to make a brief appearance before the Krugersdorp Magistrate court soon.

South Africa Today – South Africa News