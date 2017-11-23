Tracker signal leads police to hijacked vehicle, Diepkloof

Gauteng police continue to recover hijacked vehicles, firearms and arrest suspects.

On 21 November 2017 at about 22:30, police received a complaint of a hijacked white Mercedes Benz.

While driving along Diepkloof, Soweto, Police picked up a tracker signal and they followed it. Members spotted the allegedly hijacked vehicle with three men.

Police approached the suspects and managed to arrest one of them while the other two escaped. Police also recovered two unlicensed firearms.

