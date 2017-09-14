Three people shot in Stormill, Roodepoort

Arrive Alive

Man shot dead in Stormill, Roodepoort. Photo Arrive Alive.

At approximately 18h57 on Tuesday evening 12 September 2017, Netcare 911 responded to reports of a shooting at a business in the Stormill area, Roodepoort.

Reports from the scene indicate that three people had been shot. The SAPS were at the scene and are investigating the incident and preceding events.

Paramedics from Netcare 911 and other ambulance services attended to the three victims. A Netcare 911 Advanced Life Support paramedic attended to a twenty-one-year-old female patient. Another paramedic attended to a male patient. Both were in a serious condition and analgesic medication was administered to manage their pain. They were stabilized at the scene and then transported by ambulances to a hospital for the urgent medical care that they required.

Tragically the third victim, a twenty-seven-year-old man, had sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. Documentation pertaining to his death was completed by Netcare 911 and handed over to authorities.

