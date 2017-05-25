Tenants attacked, tied up and held at gun point on smallholding

On Monday, May 22, around 21H00 on Plot 48, Nooitgedacht, Muldersdrift a tenant was attacked, tied up, and held at gunpoint by five suspects of which at least three were armed.

The suspects stole several items including a cell phone and were mainly looking for weapons.

At one point, the female landlord became suspicious and went to investigate, and the suspects shot at her and fled on foot.

Fortunately, there were no injuries.

In a separate incident on Tuesday, May 23, on Plot 128 in the same vicinity, five suspects (believed to be the same gang) entered the property, stole a television, cell phones, and laptops, and fled on foot.

A mother and her daughter were at home during the robbery, hid in a locked room, and were not harmed.

It is believed that the five suspects dug a hole under the electric fencing to gain access to the property. Although this triggered an alarm, the suspects still entered the premises.

The police were notified and are investigating the incidents.

The suspects are still at large.

