The feud between rental car drivers and metered rental cars, also known as Uber rental cars, have led to three brand new rental cars in Pretoria being set on fire.

All three vehicles have burned out completely.

In June this year, a Uber driver died in an attack near Loftus Versveld.

The feud is about regulations in the industry and designated areas for certain rental cars.

