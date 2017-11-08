Taxi protest underway, large police presence

1
Taxi protest underway, large police presence. Photo: SAPS
The protest by taxi operators is now gaining momentum with the freeways being effected.

The freeways affected are N14 North passing Diepsloot, N1 South, R21 next to Benoni and M2 next to Germiston.

The police helicopter has been activated to monitor the freeways.

There is a huge police contingency at Marabastard, where the protesters are expected to assemble and start with the march.

Protesters have started to arrive at Old Putco Depot in Marabastad. Plus minus 100 participants are scattered around old Putco depot.

Currently, the situation is calm with Police closely monitoring the situation.

