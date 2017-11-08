Taxi protest gathers momentum, roads blocked, Tshwane

Gauteng police have deployed a number of Police members from different Units to monitor the taxi strike in Tshwane.

A joint parade that consisted of members from Public Order Police, K9, Flying Squad and other law enforcement agencies was held as early as 02:00.

Base camps have also been activated for the same purpose. Sitrep and feedback will be provided as the strike unfolds.

About 20 minibus taxis are blocking Soutpan Road in Tshwane. We advice the community to avoid that road and use alternative routes.

Taxis are seen gathering on the Mabopane Road in Soshanguve but police are on the scene maintaining law and order. Flow of traffic is not affected at this juncture.

Roads that are affected in Tshwane East so far are, Moloto Road that is blocked and Denneboom Road is also blocked. Road users are asked to be extra careful although there are police deployed.

Tsamaya Road at Deneboom is blocked and Mamelodi closing road also blocked and tires are burning.

Roads at GG Sohanguve blocked with burning tyres.

About 60 Taxis gathered at Daveyton entrance at Pretoria road. Police are monitoring the situation and will maintain law and order.

