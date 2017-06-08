Suspects set bush on fire to draw man out of residence

Apparently, several suspects set a bush on fire, with the intention of getting the owner out of his house.

It was on Thursday, June 1 when Mr. Jack Botha (76) left his house situated in Bothaskraal, Heidelberg, to investigate a sudden fire nearby.

When Jack returned to his home, he was attacked by a suspect armed with a panga. Jack fought back, and the suspects fled on foot.

The police and community service swiftly responded to the incident, and Jack was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The police are continuing with the investigation, and the suspects are still at large.

