At 22h16 on Sunday night, Netcare 911 paramedics responded to a shooting incident along Apex Road in Benoni.

Exact detail to the cause of the shooting is still speculative and will form part of the police investigation.

Paramedics arrived at the scene and found that two people were shot, one sustained a wound to the head, the other a wound to the body.

The Advanced Life Support paramedics and their teams stabilised the two critically injured people at the scene.

They then transported them to a specialised hospital for the care that they required.

