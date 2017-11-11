Serial rapist handed five life sentences plus 100 years

The Provincial Commissioner of police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange, has welcomed the sentencing of convicted serial rapist, Charles Mthetwa, and hailed the sentence as an endorsement of meticulous and thorough investigation by the detectives team led by Warrant Officers Visser and Kgomo.

The sentence comes as the South African Police Service has taken it upon themselves to prioritize investigation of cases against women and children, in line with Minister Fikile Mbalula’s Six Point Action Plan on Gender based Violence.

On Friday 10 November 2017, Gauteng North High Court sentenced Mthethwa who had been terrorizing the communities of Olifantsfontein, Ivory Park, and Erasmia between 2013 and 2015, to a an effective five life sentences and a 100 years behind bars for crimes that include assault, rape including the rape of a minor, robbery, kidnapping and murder.

“We are convinced that the diligent work by members of our component specializing in cases related to Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences (FCS), will go a long way in making sure that perpetrators of such offenses deservedly face the full might of the law”, said De Lange.

With the Safer Festive Season operations underway and the upcoming 16 Days of Activism Against Gender based Violence, Lieutenant General De Lange urges members of the Public to continue to work closely with the police by reporting crime promptly, and also following and adhering to safety tips issued by the South African Police Service, over and beyond this Festive Season Campaign.

