Security officer critical after Mamelodi shooting

An armed escort officer was left critically injured this afternoon when he was shot while driving on Shamkwanga Street in Mamelodi.

ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at approximately 13h25. Upon inspection, paramedics found the man lying in the driver’s seat. Another service had already begun to extricate the man.

Paramedics assessed the man and found that he had sustained a gunshot wound to his chest and was in a critical condition.

Treatment and advanced life support interventions were immediately initiated, in an effort to stabilize the man vital signs. Once treated, the man was airlifted by a private medical helicopter to a nearby hospital for further care.

It is understood that the man had been escorting a goods truck when an unknown number of gunmen opened fire.

Local authorities will be investigating this matter further.

