SAPS notches up huge success against vehicle crime

During a multi-disciplinary operation several suspects believed to part of a vehicle carjacking syndicate were arrested over the past week.

During the last release of the crime statistics, the crime category of aggravated robbery, particularly the “trio crimes of house robberies, business robberies and carjackings, was highlighted as being extremely problematic and concerning. The South African Police Service’s top management met early in March and drafted a National Trio Crimes Action Plan to tackle these crimes in a coordinated and focused manner.

Last week, on Friday 12 May 2017, members of SAPS Crime Intelligence uncovered information on a hijacked BMW X5 which led to the arrest of four suspects in Middelburg.

Following further intelligence received, a team comprising of members the SAPS Detective Service, Special Task Force, Vehicle Crimes Unit, DPCI – supported by Tracker and Bidvest Protea Coin – arrested a further two suspects and recovered another nine luxury vehicles to the value of approximately R7 million.

These vehicles included a Porche 911, BMW M3, Audi RS 7, Mercedes Benz, Toyota Hilux double cab, Ford Ranger double cab, an H1 mini-bus and two motor cycles. These vehicles had been hi-jacked in various areas in and around Johannesburg and Pretoria.

The team also recovered a hand-held radio and two firearms which will be sent for ballistic tests to establish if they were used in the commission of any crimes. Approximately R600 000-00 in cash was also seized.

The suspects are likely to face charges of being in possession of vehicles suspected to be stolen. Further charges could well be added as investigations and liaison with the prosecuting authority continues.

The date of the suspects’ appearance in court is yet to be determined.

All role players are to be commended on this huge breakthrough which will undoubtedly disrupt organised carjackings and motor vehicle theft in Gauteng.

As part of the implementation of the National Trio Crimes Action Plan, the SAPS is liaising and working closely with other role players in, inter alia, the security, banking and vehicle industries and their support is appreciated.

Investigations continue and more arrests cannot be ruled out.

South Africa Today – South Africa News