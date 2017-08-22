Riots at Edenvale Hospital

Certain parts of the Sizwe Hospital in Edenvale was severely damaged by a fire that was caused by disgruntled patients.

The reason for this was that a nurse confiscated drugs and liquor smuggled in by patients. This made them furious.

They moved through the hospital and broke anything that was breakable. The building is severely vandalized, and the kitchen and restrooms are apparently completely destroyed.

The hospital specializes in the treatment of AIDS and tuberculosis.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

