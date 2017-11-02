Police monitor EFF march, Tshwane

Police monitor EFF march, Tshwane. Photo: SAPS
The police in Gauteng will this morning, 2 November 2017, monitor closely a March by the Economic Freedom Fighters in Tshwane, to prevent and combat any forms of criminality, thereby ensuring the safety of participants and bystanders.

Police expect that the organizers of the march will abide by the conditions of the approval by the authorities.

Deployment measures are, and will remain in place for as long as the need exists for the presence of the South African Police Service.

