Police in Gauteng intensify operations on house and business robberies

Increased police deployments and information from the members of the community are paying off as more criminals are brought to book and weapons used for serious and violent crimes are seized by the police.

Over the weekend, police made a breakthrough in arresting 17 suspects involved in house and business robberies.

Four vehicles used and stolen during a house robbery and one used in a business robbery were impounded and 18 firearms were also seized in areas that includes Midrand, Rietgat, Etwatwa, Evaton and Hillbrow.

