Police arrest man for murdering his girlfriend

Gauteng police arrested a 27 year old man for allegedly killing his 22 year old girlfriend.

It is alleged that the deceased was reported missing on the 28 April 2017 and the police started the search and investigation immediately.

Investigation led to the arrest of a 27 year old alleged boyfriend on Wednesday, 10 May 2017, after the body of a woman was discovered badly burnt in Lyndhurst, Johannesburg.

Police prioritize crime committed against women and children and we are planning to oppose bail when the suspect appear at Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday, 12 May 2017.

