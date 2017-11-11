Owner shot in supermarket robbery, 3 arrested, Khutsong

With Gauteng Police having intensified the effort to bring down trio and contact crimes in the Province, police in the early hours of Friday, 10 November 2017, arrested three suspects and recovered two firearms after a business robbery occurred less than 24 hours before the arrest in Khutsong in the West Rand.

With the Safer Festive Season operations launched in September, police will continue to conduct crime prevention operations and increase police visibility in identified crime hot spots, and this arrest is just one of such crime combating operations.

In this latest business robbery incident, it is alleged that about five suspects entered the supermarket and ordered the staff and owner to lie down.

The owner was shot on his upper body and taken to hospital, while an undisclosed amount of cash was taken by the suspects. Police followed up on information which led to the arrest of the three suspects. The cash taken by the suspects and other goods were also recovered.

Police would like to thank the community and to urge them to continue giving information about the crimes committed in their area. In the meantime, police will continue with disruptive operations with the aim at thwarting attempts by criminals to make communities live in constant fear.

The safety and security of the community remains a number one priority for the Police in the Province.

The arrested suspects will appear at Khutsong Magistrate Court soon facing charges of business robbery, attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearm and possession of hijacked motor vehicle.

