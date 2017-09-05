One killed another injured in Centurion store robbery

One man has been killed and one man sustained moderate injuries after a store was robbed in Olievenhoutbosch, Centurion yesterday evening.

ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene around 19h00 and found a man believed to be in his 40’s sitting in the shop.

He sustained a gunshot wound to his shoulder and two gunshot wounds to his ribs.

The man was transported to Kalafong Hospital for further medical care.

There was nothing paramedics could do for another man who was found at the back of the shop.

The man, also believed to be in his 40’s, was declared dead on the scene.

The exact details surrounding this incident are not yet known. Local authorities attended the scene.

