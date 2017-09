Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba took on the ANC’s Umkhonto WeSizwe Military Veterans (MKMVA) over their planned march to his office.

According to him, it is a plot to protect senior party members from the ANC who stole from the coffers.

Carl Niehaus, a committee member of MKMVA, said in a statement that Mashaba did not look after the prosperity of military veterans.

Read the original article in Afrikaans on Die Vryburger

