Man shot dead, another critical after shop shooting in Nietgedaght

A man believed to be in his 40’s has been killed and another man is in a critical condition after being shot on the corner of Cedar road and the R114 in Nietgedaght in Johannesburg yesterday afternoon.

It is believed that the two men were victims of a robbery at a spaza shop at approximately 16h40.

At the time of their arrival, ER24 paramedics found one of the men had sustained a gunshot wound to the groin. He was in a critical condition and stabilised before he was transported to Helen Joseph Hospital.

Another man, also believed to be in his 40’s, was found in a car outside of the shop and was declared dead on the scene.

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.

