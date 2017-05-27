Man shot and killed on his farm near Rayton

On Thursday, May 25, a Gauteng businessman was shot and killed on his farm situated in the Welbekend area, Rayton.

Bert van Rensburg (67) operated a business from his farm, and around 8H00 five armed suspects entered his home.

Bert and his wife Bets (68) were assaulted inside their home by the suspects kept demanding money. The suspects then took Bert outside of the house and shot him, killing him instantly.

The suspects fled the scene.

The police were notified and responded to the incident.

An investigation is ongoing, and the suspects are still at large.

