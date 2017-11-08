Man killed in hit-and-run in Sebokeng near Carletonville

A man, believed to be in his 20s, was killed last night in an apparent hit-and-run on the R553 in Sebokeng, near Carletonville.

ER24 paramedics were returning to their branch when they came across the incident shortly after 19h00. Local authorities were already on the scene and had closed off the one lane of the road.

On scene, paramedics found the body of a man, believed to be in his 20s lying on the side of the road.

The man was quickly assessed and found to have sustained a serious head injury, as well as several other injuries, and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately, the man had already succumbed to his injuries. Nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead on the scene.

The vehicle that had allegedly hit the man was not found on the scene.

Local authorities will be launching a full investigation into the matter.

South Africa Today – South Africa News