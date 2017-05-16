Man fatally shot at OR Tambo Airport – video

“As O.R. Tambo International Airport Management, we have this afternoon been made aware of this very unfortunate and deeply concerning matter.

The incident took place off the R24, along Ring Road, which leads to the airport’s arrivals and departures roadway.

Law enforcement is currently on site, investigating the crime scene.

We are awaiting further information from Law enforcement on this matter.

Should you require any additional information on this, then please do contact the Provincial Spokesperson for Gauteng, Lieutenant Colonel Lungelo Dlamini on 082 411 5311”

[Official Statement from OR Tambo Airport]

[Warning: Strong Language in Video]

Shooting OR Tambo 1 x person killed at arrivals!Video has some harsh language. ‎Posted by Intelligence Bureau SA on‎ 15 مئی, 2017

