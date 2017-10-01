Man critical after being shot in Pineslopes, Fourways

A man, believed to be in his late 30s, is in a critical condition after he was shot in The Straight Road in Pineslopes in Fourways this morning.

At approximately 10h50, ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene and found the man lying in a driveway.

ER24 and medics from another emergency service treated the man and he was transported to a nearby hospital for further medical care.

The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known to our paramedics but local authorities were on scene.

South Africa Today – South Africa News