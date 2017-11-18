Man arrested selling stolen goods from boot, East Rand Mall

Over thirty laptops, tablets and fraudulent documents possibly belonging to banks, medical institutes and a security company, are among items recovered by the Ekurhuleni Central Tactical Team when they arrested a 35 year old man at the East Rand Mall.

Upon receiving information of a man selling laptops from the boot of a vehicle parked at the Mall, the Tactical Team immediately embarked on an intelligence driven operation, which further led the police to the man’s house in Midrand where police recovered the rest of the items listed above.

“Gauteng Police adopted as part of the Safer Festive Season Operations, a strategy to heighten police visibility at identified crime hot spots including shopping malls. It is therefore encouraging that our operations are yielding successes. What’s even more heart warming is the collaboration between the security companies, business and communities with law enforcement agencies, consistently providing critical information to the police, leading to the arrest of those who continue to undermine the rule of law,” said the Provincial Commissioner of police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Deliwe de Lange.

With the safety tips the police are communicating for the Festive Season, members of the public are urged to refrain from purchasing second hand goods from suspicious, unlicensed or unregistered sellers, and rather report these sellers to the police because chances are, a victim could have been murdered during a robbery where the items being sold were acquired unlawfully.

The suspect will appear in court in due course to face a charge of possession of suspected stolen property.

