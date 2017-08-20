Man arrested for fatal shooting of a woman, Sunnyside

The local police have been hard at work, ensuring that perpetrators of priority and violent crimes are put behind bars. Most importantly, thus far they had managed to prevent fatalities, including those involving women and children in the area.

On the morning of 20 August 2017, unfortunately, though a woman allegedly died at the hands of a man, a swift reaction by the police ensured that the suspect is brought to book.

A 30 year old man was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a woman in Sunnyside during the early hours.

It is reported that the suspect had left a night club in the company of a male friend and two women before the quartet boarded a Mercedes Benz Viano that was driven by the male friend.

Reports suggest that shortly thereafter, the victim found her way into the vehicle, which led to an argument ensuing because the deceased was reportedly not welcomed by the other occupants of the vehicle.

It is believed that it was at that moment when the suspect produced a handgun and fatally shot the woman in the head before fleeing from the scene.

With the police hot on his trail and raid after raid being conducted at several places that were suspected to be his possible hideouts, the suspect had no option except to hand himself over at the Sunnyside police station.

The alleged murder weapon, a handgun with a filed off serial number, and ammunition were seized during the arrest.

The suspect will be charged with murder and possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

He is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court soon.

