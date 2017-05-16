Hijacking foiled by quick thinking motorist

Fast reaction by a quick thinking motorist allowed them to escape an attempted hijacking unharmed in Johannesburg.

The Porsche driver can be seen cautiously approaching a driveway as a silver vehicle first drove past, then reversed when the hijackers saw an opportunity. By the time the gunman could point his firearm at the motorist, they were already geared for action and took a gap to make a hasty escape.

We urge motorists to always be vigilant when arriving and leaving home, as these are vulnerable times that hijackers take advantage of. A woman was hijacked outside a Pinetown property on Friday night when she was dropping someone off at about 7pm.

