Highway area robbers not deterred by heavy rains

Heavy rains did not deter robbers and hijackers from targeting their victims in the Highway area this weekend.

Armed robbers held up staff at a petrol station in Westville and fled with cash and cigarettes on Friday night.

Blue Security media and community liaison officer Andreas Mathios said a gang of armed robbers held up staff at a petrol station in Westville at around 6pm. “A gang of three robbers walked into the convenience store and robbed staff of cash and stock. They fled on foot with an undisclosed sum of cash and cigarettes,” he said.

In a separate incident, hijackers who arrived in a white Hyundai held up a motorist outside a property in Forestgate Drive in Farningham Ridge where she was dropping someone off at around 7pm. “Three hijackers opened the doors of the vehicle and ordered the motorist to get out. They fled with her vehicle. No injuries were reported,” he said.

Local neighbourhood watch members attended the scene of the crime.

